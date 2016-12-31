PowerTalk 96.7 - Fresno's Next Generation of News Talk

Toggle navigation
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week
2016 Is 'the Worst'? That's a First-World Problem
288 New Crystal Triangles Installed For New Year's Eve Ball Drop
How to Handle This Year's Extra Second: 'Smear' It
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
Wind Turbines May Benefit Crops
Good News for CA Gun Owners
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Top 5 White House Petitions Since Website Began
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
The Many 'Solved' & Unsolved Mystery Stories of 2016
